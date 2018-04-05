[WATCH] Failure to recycle will lead to a fine, Jose Herrera says

The government will be putting in place a new law by the end of 2018, which would introduce fines for citizens who fail to recycle their waste, Environment Minister Jose Herrera said.

Speaking on Xtra on TVM hosted by Saviour Balzan, Herrera said that he will be doing “what the PN never did”, as the new law will see to it that “recycling is taxed”.

He then clarified that the law will not be a tax. “The only government that taxed waste was the PN government. We are committed to not put a tax on waste,” he said. “If you don’t recycle, you’ll be fined. But this is not a tax.”

The new law is necessary, according to Herrera, since the government will not manage to reach its targets despite the fact that investment in education and recycling has been at its highest ever. “We are so far from the targets that the only way to reach them is to introduce a new law,” he said.

Shadow minister for environment Jason Azzopardi said that recycled waste has decreased in Malta. The country has the “poorest EU recycling rate", he added.

“It’s obvious that the landfill will fill up faster if we are recycling less than ever before,” Azzopardi said.

Herrera denied that less is being recycled, saying that 9,000 tonnes of green bags were processed in 2010 while the amount rose to 20,000 tonnes in 2017. He said the statistics cited by Azzopardi were misleading since one of the figures was limited to municipal waste while the other also included construction waste.

But despite the positive figures that he quoted, Herrera insisted progress was not satisfactory. “I don’t believe that this could be fixed with education, so I made the decision to introduce the law for recycling. For the first time in the history of Malta, recycling will become obligatory.”

Proposed incinerator and WasteServ employees

Azzopardi accused the government of "panic", adding it was resorting to taxing waste and creating an incinerator, “despite the engagement of hundreds of employees in WasteServ” in the month leading to the election.

Balzan pointed out that the incinerator was proposed under the Nationalist administration, and then opposed by Labour, whereas now the PN was the one criticising it.

Azzopardi said he would not criticise the incinerator in principle, but had doubts about trusting the government with it. After all, the Sant’Antnin Waste Treatment plant fire in Marsaskala happened under this government's watch, he added. “If the plant will be closed by 2024, what is going to happen instead of it? Where will the new landfill be built?”

Azzopardi said that government's aim to incinerate 40% of waste, will inevitably lead to the inicneration of material that should be recycled. He also said the incinerator itself will require a landfill to dispose of the toxic fly ash that it would produce.

The minister insisted that flyash was recyclable. “Fly ash will be used for the roads, it can be recycled. Full stop,” he said.

Herrera clarified that it wasn’t “hundreds of employees” that were employed but 128, explaining that over 100 new workers are employed at WasteServ every year. He said that the Sant’Antnin plant only began functioning at the end of 2016 and so the recruiting process began in that period. “The amount of people engaged in this period compares well to the amount that were employed in previous years,” he said.

Clientelism

On the subject of clientelism, Herrera said the democratic system in Malta had its downsides because politicians were “close to the people".

Voters “expect” politicians to be close to them, to do house visits, discuss issues, receive complaints, and keep their constituency office even if they are part of the executive, Herrera said. “This system makes politicians vulnerable,” he added.

Azzopardi said that the Constitution should be amended to make it illegal for permits, engagements, transfers, and promotions to occur once an electoral campaign starts.

“When Eddie Fenech Adami and Lawrence Gonzi were prime ministers, whenever an election was called, there was no vote-buying exercises as we’ve seen in May and June of last year,” he said.

To this, Balzan said that these things happened under any administration. “There’s no comparison to that which happened last May,” Azzopardi replied.

Herrera said that clientelism is not a phenomenon which occurs solely once campaigns start. It is a “modus operandi” of politics in the country, he said, as votes are not accrued in the month leading up to the election, but from before. “Politicians function in this way because the people expect that they are at their beck and call.”

The programme was recorded before Thursday's planning meeting that discussed a permit for a new fuel station and which was partially disrupted by activists.