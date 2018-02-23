BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – Hibernians 0

The Paolites went close after six minutes. Johann Bezzina went past two defenders before passing the ball towards Jurgen Degabriele whose shot was saved by Christoph Nicht.

Mark Miller was forced to make an early substitution on the 15th minute. Joao Moreira suffered an injury and was replaced by Giorgio Gorozia.

On the 22nd minute, Bezzina fired a shot from distance that was neutralised by Nicht.

Hibs threatened again on the 41st minute. Martin Kreuzriegler delivered a cross in the direction of Jackson Lima whose header was saved by Naxxar’s goalkeeper.

Miller’s side kept on insisting and went close on the 67th minute. Lima received a cross from Clayton Failla and headed the ball slightly wide.

On the 90th minute, Giorgio Gorozia of Hibernians attempted a shot on goal, but his effort took a deflection and went out for a corner.

Following this result, Floriana can go on level points with Hibernians if they manage to secure a win against Gżira United.

Naxxar Lions starting line-up: Christoph Nicht, Rafael Santos Henriques Caetano, Mailson Souza Duarte Junior, Manolito Micallef, Duane Bonnici, Ryan Gilmour Cassar, Daniel Mateo Bustos, Matheus Verissimo Casarotto, Mark Fenech, Rodrigo Leandro da Costa, Yuri de Jesus Messias

Hibernians starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Dunstan Vella, Martin Kreuzriegler, Jorge Pereira da Silva, Jurgen Degabriele, Clayton Failla, Johann Bezzina, Andrei Agius, Joao Moreira, Joseph Mbong, Jackson Lima

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Jackson Lima (Hibs)