BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 0 – Balzan 3

Balzan forged ahead on the 31st minute. Ousmane Sidibe cleared the ball in the path of Alfred Effiong who went through before finishing past Luke Bonnici.

The Premier League leaders doubled their advantage on the hour mark. Clinch McAllister floored Alex Da Paixao Alves inside the penalty area and the referee signalled towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Carlos Eduardo De Fiori Mendes converted.

Marko Micovic’s side sealed the issue on the 71st minute. Siraj Arab hit a low shot that ended up in the net.

Following this result, Balzan are four points ahead of Valletta. The citizens will play tomorrow against Birkirkara.

Lija Athletic starting line-up: Luke Bonnici, Erjon Beu, Patrick Borg, Clinch McAllister, Kei Hirose, Valifor Hysa, Aaron Sammut, Daniel Scerri, Ousmane Sisibe, Ryan Sammut, Leejoe Schembri

Balzan starting line-up: Sean Mintoff, Siraj Arab, Harry Ascroft, Ivan Bozovic, Alfred Effiong, Bruno Giglio De Oliveira, Justin Grioli, Carlos Eduardo Mendes, Alex Da Paixao Alves, Milos Lepovic, Uros Ljubomirac

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Alan Mario Sant

BOV Player of the Match: Alex Da Paixao Alves (Balzan)