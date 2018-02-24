BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

The Wanderers broke the deadlock on the 26th minute. Frank Temile passed the ball towards Nikolae Milinceanu who went past Andrea Cassar and finished inside the net.

Tarxien equalised three minutes later. Gabriel Aquilina fired a shot that was saved by Cotticelli. However, the rebound went into the path of Aquilina who placed the ball past Sliema's goalkeeper.

The Rainbows lost a golden opportunity to go ahead on the 32nd minute. Ricardo Silva Faria’s cross was handled inside the penalty area by John Mintoff and the referee ordered a penalty. Faria took charge of the spot kick, but saw his effort being saved by Cotticelli.

Following this result, Tarxien can feel more optimistic as they are now on level points with Naxxar and just one point behind St Andrews.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Antonio Cotticelli, Edmond Agius, Kilian Amehi, Ricardo Correa Duarte, Nicolae Milinceanu, Matias Muchardi, Jonathan Pearson, Kurt Shaw, Frank Temile, Peter Xuereb, John Mintoff

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Andrew Agius, Gabriel Aquilina, Ebiabowei Baker, Eduard Calin, Luke Grech, Stefan Radovanovic, Ricardo Silva Faria, Andre Scicluna, Samba Tounkara, Wellington de Oliveira

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Antonio Cotticelli (Sliema Wanderers)