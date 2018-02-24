BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

Tarxien are now on level points with Naxxar after sharing the spoils with Sliema in a 1-1 draw.

24 February 2018, 7:11pm
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg

The Wanderers broke the deadlock on the 26th minute. Frank Temile passed the ball towards Nikolae Milinceanu who went past Andrea Cassar and finished inside the net.

Tarxien equalised three minutes later. Gabriel Aquilina fired a shot that was saved by Cotticelli. However, the rebound went into the path of Aquilina who placed the ball past Sliema's goalkeeper.

The Rainbows lost a golden opportunity to go ahead on the 32nd minute. Ricardo Silva Faria’s cross was handled inside the penalty area by John Mintoff and the referee ordered a penalty. Faria took charge of the spot kick, but saw his effort being saved by Cotticelli.

Following this result, Tarxien can feel more optimistic as they are now on level points with Naxxar and just one point behind St Andrews.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Antonio Cotticelli, Edmond Agius, Kilian Amehi, Ricardo Correa Duarte, Nicolae Milinceanu, Matias Muchardi, Jonathan Pearson, Kurt Shaw, Frank Temile, Peter Xuereb, John Mintoff

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Andrew Agius, Gabriel Aquilina, Ebiabowei Baker, Eduard Calin, Luke Grech, Stefan Radovanovic, Ricardo Silva Faria, Andre Scicluna, Samba Tounkara, Wellington de Oliveira

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Antonio Cotticelli (Sliema Wanderers)

More in Football
Malta U-16s edge Andorra on penalties after 1-1 draw
Football

Malta U-16s edge Andorra on penalties after 1-1 draw
BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Tarxien Rainbows 1
Football

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Tarxien Rainbows 1
BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 0 – Balzan 3
Football

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 0 – Balzan 3
BOV Premier League | Gżira United 0 – Floriana 0
Football

BOV Premier League | Gżira United 0 – Floriana 0
Warren Zammit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe