BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 2 – Lija Athletic 1

Birkirkara kept their unbeaten run going after securing a 2-1 win over Lija Athletic.

3 March 2018, 6:38pm
Photo: Christine Borg
Photo: Christine Borg

The stripes went ahead two minutes into the second half. Following a defensive mistake, Srdjan Dimitrov went inside the penalty area before sending the ball towards Jake Grech who slotted it inside the net.

Lija equalised on the 71st minute. Raphael Kooh Sohna went past Birkirkara’s defence and placed the ball behind Kristijan Naumovski.

However, Lija’s equaliser only lasted two minutes as Birkirkara scored again on the 73rd minute. Edward Herrera received the ball from Terence Agius and finished inside the net from close range.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Nikola Vukanac, Fernando Barbosa Perreira, Mislav Andelkovic, Srdjan Dimitrov, Walder Jesus Acosta Ferreira, Edward Herrera, Cain Attard, Kurt Zammit, Ryan Scicluna, Jake Grech

Lija Athletic starting line-up: Luke Bonnici, McAllister Clinch, Patrick Borg, Daniel Scerri, Leejoe Schembri, Aaron Sammut, Raphael Alain Kooh Sona, Ousmane Sidibe, Kei Hirose, Erjon Beu, Ryan Sammut.

Referee: Matthew Degabriele
Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, William Debattista
Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit
 

More in Football
Double win for Luxol
Football

Double win for Luxol
BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – St Andrews 0
Football

BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – St Andrews 0
BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 2 – Lija Athletic 1
Football

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 2 – Lija Athletic 1
BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Valletta 2
Football

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Valletta 2
Warren Zammit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe