BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 2 – Lija Athletic 1

The stripes went ahead two minutes into the second half. Following a defensive mistake, Srdjan Dimitrov went inside the penalty area before sending the ball towards Jake Grech who slotted it inside the net.

Lija equalised on the 71st minute. Raphael Kooh Sohna went past Birkirkara’s defence and placed the ball behind Kristijan Naumovski.

However, Lija’s equaliser only lasted two minutes as Birkirkara scored again on the 73rd minute. Edward Herrera received the ball from Terence Agius and finished inside the net from close range.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Nikola Vukanac, Fernando Barbosa Perreira, Mislav Andelkovic, Srdjan Dimitrov, Walder Jesus Acosta Ferreira, Edward Herrera, Cain Attard, Kurt Zammit, Ryan Scicluna, Jake Grech

Lija Athletic starting line-up: Luke Bonnici, McAllister Clinch, Patrick Borg, Daniel Scerri, Leejoe Schembri, Aaron Sammut, Raphael Alain Kooh Sona, Ousmane Sidibe, Kei Hirose, Erjon Beu, Ryan Sammut.

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, William Debattista

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

