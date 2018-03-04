BOV Premier League | Hibernians 0 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Hibernians created the first opportunity of the match on the 24th minute. Jackson Lima’s cross from a corner ended up slightly wide.

A minute later, Jurgen Degabriele served Joseph Mbong and the latter saw his shot being saved by Zammit.

Zammit was on the alert once more on the 28th minute. Clayton Failla hit a shot from a free-kick that forced a good save from Sliema’s goalkeeper.

On the half hour mark, Giorgi Gorozia passed the ball towards Clayton Failla whose shot was pushed away by Zammit.

Hibs kept on putting pressure, but Zammit remained solid between the posts.

On the 43rd minute, Gorozia saw his shot from a free-kick being saved by Sliema’s custodian.

Sliema forged ahead on the 50th minute. Rodolfo Soares brought down Edmond Agius inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Muchardi finished past Andrew Hogg.

Seven minutes later, Ricardo Correa Duarte delivered the ball towards Frank Temile whose shot went high.

The Paolites lost a golden opportunity to equalise on the 66th minute. Kurt Shaw fouled Dunstan Vella inside the penalty area and the referee ordered another penalty. However, Jurgen Degabriele’s shot from the spot was saved by Zammit.

The last chance of the match was created by Sliema on the 83rd minute. Agius fired a shot from a free-kick that ended up slightly high.

Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Andrei Agius, Jurgen Degabriele, Clayton Failla, Giorgi Gorozia, Jackson Lima, Jorge Da Silva Pereira, Martin Kreuzriegler, Joseph Mbong, Rodolfo Soares, Dunstan Vella

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Edmond Agius, Nii Nortey, Stefano Bianciardi, Ricardo Correa Duarte, John Mintoff, Matias Muchardi, Frenci Qeros, Michele Sansone, Kurt Shaw, Frank Temile

Referee: Clayton Pisani

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Eman Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Glenn Zammit (Sliema)