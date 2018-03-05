BOV Premier League | Balzan 0 – Gżira United 0

Valletta are now just a point behind Balzan as the latter were held by Gżira United in a goalless draw.

5 March 2018, 9:25pm
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg

Balzan went close after six minutes. Following a cross, Alfred Effiong delivered the ball towards Bojan Kaljevic whose effort went slightly over.

The Maroons responded on the 10th minute. Ndubisi Okoye’s shot took a deflection off a defender and went out for a corner.

Okoye threatened Balzan again on the 22nd minute. The Nigerian footballer hit a shot from outside the penalty area that ended up marginally off target.

On the 55th minute, Zackary Scerri of Gżira sent a powerful drive that was deflected for a corner.

Balzan responded on the 63rd minute. Effiong fired a shot from distance that failed to hit the target.

In the remaining minutes, neither team managed to find a way past the opposing defence as the game ended in a 0-0 draw that favours Valletta.

Balzan starting line-up: Ivan Janjusevic, Steve Bezzina, Ivan Bozovic, Alfred Effiong, Paul Fenech, Michael Johnson, Carlos Eduardo Mendes, Bojan Kaljevic, Alex Da Paixao Alves, Uros Ljubomirac, Elkin Serrano Valero

Gżira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Moises Avila Perez, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Roderick Briffa, Haruna Garba, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Prince Mambouana, Ndubisi Okoye, Amadou Samb, Zachary Scerri, Kris Thackray

Referee: Glen Tonna

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Duncan Sultana

Fourth Official: Edward Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Ndubisi Okoye (Gżira)

More in Football
BOV Premier League | Balzan 0 – Gżira United 0
Football

BOV Premier League | Balzan 0 – Gżira United 0
BOV Premier League | Hibernians 0 – Sliema Wanderers 1
Football

BOV Premier League | Hibernians 0 – Sliema Wanderers 1
BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 3 – Senglea Athletic 0
Football

BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 3 – Senglea Athletic 0
Double win for Luxol
Football

Double win for Luxol
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe