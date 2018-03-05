BOV Premier League | Balzan 0 – Gżira United 0

Balzan went close after six minutes. Following a cross, Alfred Effiong delivered the ball towards Bojan Kaljevic whose effort went slightly over.

The Maroons responded on the 10th minute. Ndubisi Okoye’s shot took a deflection off a defender and went out for a corner.

Okoye threatened Balzan again on the 22nd minute. The Nigerian footballer hit a shot from outside the penalty area that ended up marginally off target.

On the 55th minute, Zackary Scerri of Gżira sent a powerful drive that was deflected for a corner.

Balzan responded on the 63rd minute. Effiong fired a shot from distance that failed to hit the target.

In the remaining minutes, neither team managed to find a way past the opposing defence as the game ended in a 0-0 draw that favours Valletta.

Balzan starting line-up: Ivan Janjusevic, Steve Bezzina, Ivan Bozovic, Alfred Effiong, Paul Fenech, Michael Johnson, Carlos Eduardo Mendes, Bojan Kaljevic, Alex Da Paixao Alves, Uros Ljubomirac, Elkin Serrano Valero

Gżira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Moises Avila Perez, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Roderick Briffa, Haruna Garba, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Prince Mambouana, Ndubisi Okoye, Amadou Samb, Zachary Scerri, Kris Thackray

Referee: Glen Tonna

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Duncan Sultana

Fourth Official: Edward Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Ndubisi Okoye (Gżira)