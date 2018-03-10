BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – St Andrews 0

Sliema nearly forged ahead on the 18th minute. Edmond Agius served Matias Muchardi and the latter sent a shot that took a deflection off Frank Temile before stamping off the post.

St Andrews replied on the 31st minute. Joseph Farrugia fired a shot from a free-kick that went over.

Matthew Calleja Cremona was on the alert to deny Sliema on the 39th minute. From a free-kick, Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte saw his shot being saved by the Maltese goalkeeper.

St Andrews were also denied by the post on the 42nd minute. Tano Azian fired a stunning shot that hit the woodwork.

The Saints went close again on the 54th minute. Following a corner, Joseph Farrugia delivered a cross towards Jason Vandelannoite whose header was saved by Glenn Zammit.

Five minutes later, Kemar Reid sent a powerful drive from distance that forced another save from Zammit.

St Andrews paid harshly for missing these opportunities as Sliema scored the winning goal on the 74th minute. Substitute Kilan Ameli hit a fine shot that went past Calleja Cremona.

Following this result, St Andrews are currently twelfth in the table and thus their battle against relegation continues.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Frank Temile, Edmond Agius, Michele Sansone, Nii Nortey Ashong, Stefano Bianciardi, Matias Muchardi, John Mintoff, Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte, Kurt Shaw, Frenci Qeros

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Adrian Borg, Misael Miranda Gomez, Joseph Farrugia, Jason Vandelannoite, Matthew Gauci, Tano Azian, Kevaughn Atkinson, Marcus Grima, Kemar Reid, Travis Blagrove

Referee: Etienne Mangion

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Peter Abela

Fourth Official: Clayton Pisani

BOV Player of the Match: Riccardo Calixto Correa Duarte (Sliema Wanderers)