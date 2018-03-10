BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 1 – Ħamrun Spartans 4

The Spartans made an excellent start to the match as they went ahead after just two minutes. From a free-kick, Thiago Espindola De Paula delivered the ball towards Daniel Zerafa whose header went past Cristoph Nicht.

Ħamrun doubled their advantage on the 8th minute. Oussenyou Elhadji Ndoye fouled Lydon Micallef inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. Micallef took charge of spot kick and converted.

Naxxar reduced the gap on the 11th minute. Following a free-kick, Ryan Grech headed the ball inside the net.

Jacques Scerri’s side made sure of the three points on the 89th minute. Alex Nilsson received the ball from Arthur Faria Machedo and placed it inside the net.

However, there was still time for Ħamrun to add another goal during the additional time. Cristian Zaccardo’s first time effort gave Nicht no chance.

Naxxar Lions starting line-up: Christoph Nicht, Rafael Santos Henriques Caetano, Mailson Souza Duarte Junior, Ryan Grech, Manolito Micallef, Duane Bonnici, Matheus Verissimo Casarotto, Mark Fenech, Oussenyou Elhadji Ndoye, Djilali Belhadj, Yuri De Jesus Messias

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Jake Galea, Marco Criaco, Thiago Espindola De Paula, Cristian Zaccardo, Daniel Zerafa, Tiago Souza Da Silveira, Arthur Faria Machedo, Triston Caruana, Lydon Micallef, Dale Camilleri, Alex Nilsson

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Chris Francalanza

Fourth Official: Alan Mario Sant

BOV Player of the Match: Lydon Micallef (Ħamrun)