BOV Premier League | Mosta 3 – Gżira United 5

Gżira went ahead after eight minutes. Nikolai Muscat delivered the ball towards Andrew Cohen and the latter hit a shot from outside the penalty area that went past Andreas Vella.

Cohen scored again three minutes later. Ndubisi Okoye went on a good run down the right flank and sent a cross towards the veteran player whose low shot ended up inside the net.

Mosta pulled one back on the 15th minute. Clifford Gatt Baldacchino floored Tyrone Farrugia inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Damir Bartulovic made no mistake.

However, the Maroons scored again three minutes later. Ndubinsi Okoye fired a shot that gave Vella no chance.

Johann Scicluna’s side got back into the game once more on the 34th minute. Bartulovic’s effort was blocked by Anthony Curmi. Rebound fell for Leonardo Henrique Ferreira who headed the ball home.

Gżira added another on the 48th minute. Haruna Garba went on a great run and lobbed the ball behind Mosta’s custodian.

Four minutes later, Gżira scored their fifth goal. Okoye saw his shot from the right going inside the net.

Mosta scored a consolation goal on the 83rd minute. From a corner, Thomas Veronese delivered a cross towards Damir Bartulovic whose header ended up inside the net.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Leonardo Henrique Ferreira, Massimo Sammartino, Thomas Veronese, Kurt Magro, Damir Bartulovic, Tyrone Farrugia, Zachary Brincat, Dexter Xuereb, Ivan Maric, David Ifeanyi Nworah

Gżira starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Roderick Briffa, Sacha Borg, Destin Prince Loic-Mambouana, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Moises Avila Perez, Edison David Bilbao Zarate, Haruna Garba, Andrew Cohen, Nikolai Muscat, Ndubisi Emmanuel Okoye

Referee: Philip Farrugia

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, William Debattista

Fourth Official: Jude Amin Utulu

BOV Player of the Match: Andrew Cohen (Gżira)