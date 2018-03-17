BOV Premier League | Floriana 2 – Naxxar Lions 0

The Greens made a great start to the match as they went ahead after just two minutes. Following a defensive mistake, Juninho Cabral passed the ball towards Mario Fontanello who finished inside an open goal.

Naxxar responded on the 8th minute. Yuri de Jesus Messias hit a powerful shot that went slightly over.

Floriana went close again on the 17th minute. Juninho Cabral saw his shot from a free-kick going marginally off target.

Five minutes later, Matheus Verisimo Casarotto attempted to lob the ball past Matthew Farrugia, but his effort went over.

Naxxar started the second half looking to equalise and had a good opportunity on the 49th minute. Djilali Belhadj sent a shot that was neutralised by Grech.

Floriana doubled their advantage on the 66th minute. From a free-kick, Maurizio Vella sent an excellent cross towards Fontanella whose header gave Luan Polli no chance.

Nicolas Chiesa’s side kept on insisting and threatened again on the 79th minute. Vella went inside the penalty area and hit a shot that was parried by Polli.

Floriana could have scored again, but found Polli in their way. Naxxar’s goalkeeper denied both Cabral and Fontanella.

Floriana starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Sebastian Nayar, Enrico Pepe, Enzo Ruiz, Maurizio Vella, Juninho Cabral, Jurgen Pisani, Alex Cini, Dylan Grima, Mario Fontanella, Emerson Marcelina

Naxxar Lions starting line-up: Luan Polli Gomes, Rafael Henriques Santos Caetano, Mailson Souza Duarte Junior, Ryan Grech, Manolito Micallef, Ryan Gilmour Cassar, Matheus Verisimo Casarotto, Mark Fenech, Oussenyou Elhadji Ndoye, Djilali Belhadj, Yuri de Jesus Messias

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana Dusan Petrovic

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: Mario Fontanella (Floriana)