BOV Premier League | Hibernians 7 – Lija Athletic 0

The Paolites made an excellent start to the match and went ahead after just two minutes. Following a defensive mistake, Jurgen Degabriele went through and placed the ball past Luke Bonnici.

Hibs doubled their advantage on the 15th minute. From a free-kick, Jackson Lima delivered a cross towards Arlindo Oliveira Neto who headed the ball inside the net.

Degabriele scored again on the half hour mark. Joseph Mbong went inside the penalty area down the right side before passing the ball towards the young forward whose shot went behind Bonnici.

Hibernians made it 4-0 on the 58th minute. From a corner, Degabriele delivered the ball towards Rui da Gracia Gomes and the latter headed the ball home.

Degabriele completed his hat-trick on the 68th minute. Mbong past the ball towards the twenty-one year old whose low shot gave Bonnici no chance.

Two minutes later, Degabriele scored again. Bonnici shot the ball towards Neto in his attempts to clear. Rebound fell for Degabriele who scored without much difficulty.

Mario Muscat's side scored their seventh goal on the 73rd minute. Predrag Babic lost the ball deep inside his own half and Neto went through on goal. The Brazilian player went round Bonnici and slotted the ball inside the net.

Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Timothy Tabone Desira, Dunstan Vella, Martin Kreuzriegler, Rui da Gracia Gomes, Jackson di Lima Siqueira, Rodolfo Soares, Jurgen Degabriele, Jorge Pereira da Silva, Joseph Mbong, Arlindo Oliveira Neto

Lija Athletic starting line-up: Luke Bonnici, Dylan Agius, Leon Muscat, Daniel Scerri, Predrag Babic, Aaron Sammut, McAllister Clinch, Erjon Beu, Kei Hirose, Gabriel Borg, Ryan Sammut

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Jurgen Spiteri

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibs)