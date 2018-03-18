BOV Premier League | Gżira United 4 – Senglea Athletic 1
Gżira United remained on track for a place in the Europa League after defeating Senglea Athletic 4-1.
The Maroons forged ahead on the 32nd minute. Haruna Garba hit a stunning shot from distance that gave Matthew Farrugia no chance.
Gżira doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half. Garba headed the ball towards Andrew Cohen and the latter hit a low shot past Farrugia.
Senglea pulled one back on the 56th minute. Ivan Paz’s corner went in the direction of Peter Sammut who finished home from close range.
However, Gżira scored two goals in the space of two minutes to make sure of the three points.
On the hour mark, Cohen sent a cross that was met by Amadou Samb who headed the ball inside the net.
Moments later, Garba hit another thumping shot from inside the penalty area that went behind Farrugia.
Gżira United starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Roderick Briffa, Sacha Borg, Destin Prince-Loic Mambouana, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Moises Avila Perez, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Haruna Garba Zambuk, Andrew Cohen, Amadou Samb, Ndubuisi Okoye
Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Gonzalo Julian Leyton, Steve Bonnici, Sergio Uyi, Ian Azzopardi, Matias Garcia, Hubert Vella, Ivan Edgardo Paz, Braian Volpini, Terence Vella, Peter Paul Sammut
Referee: Sandro Spiteri
Assistant Referees: Chris Francalanza, Peter Abela
Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri
BOV Player of the Match: Haruna Garba (Gżira)