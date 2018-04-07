BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 3 – Balzan 1

Tarxien scored the opening goal on the 34th minute. Ricardinho Faria Da Silva delivered a cross towards Samba Tounkara whose header stunned Sean Mintoff.

The Rainbows doubled their lead on the 75th minute. Eduard Calin hit a stunning shot from distance that gave Mintoff no chance.

Balzan pulled one back three minutes later. Alex Da Paixao Alves saw his shot from the edge of the penalty area going inside the net.

Things went from bad to worse for Balzan as Milos Lepovic was sent off after being shown his second yellow card.

Jose Borg’s side sealed the issue on the 86th minute. Samba Tounkara went through on a good run and placed the ball past Mintoff.

Following this result, Tarxien can breathe a sigh of relief as they are now eleventh. However, Balzan will feel disappointed as this game might cost them the title.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Stefan Radovanovic, Ebiabowei Baker, Gabriel Aquilina, Luke Grech, Andre` Scicluna, Samba Tounkara, Baubacar Traore, Eduard Calin, Ricardinho Faria Da Silva, Sean Cipriott

Balzan starting line-up: Sean Mintoff, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Alex Da Paixao Alves, Elkin Serrano Valero, Paul Fenech, Milos Lepovic, Steve Bezzina, Bojan Kaljevic, Michael Johnson, Carlos Eduardo De Fiori Mendes

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Christopher Francalanza

Fourth Official: Paul Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Andrea Cassar (Tarxien)