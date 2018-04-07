BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 3 – Balzan 1
Valletta could be the new Premier League leaders with just two matches to go if they overcome Ħamrun Spartans tomorrow as Balzan suffered a 3-1 defeat against Tarxien Rainbows.
Tarxien scored the opening goal on the 34th minute. Ricardinho Faria Da Silva delivered a cross towards Samba Tounkara whose header stunned Sean Mintoff.
The Rainbows doubled their lead on the 75th minute. Eduard Calin hit a stunning shot from distance that gave Mintoff no chance.
Balzan pulled one back three minutes later. Alex Da Paixao Alves saw his shot from the edge of the penalty area going inside the net.
Things went from bad to worse for Balzan as Milos Lepovic was sent off after being shown his second yellow card.
Jose Borg’s side sealed the issue on the 86th minute. Samba Tounkara went through on a good run and placed the ball past Mintoff.
Following this result, Tarxien can breathe a sigh of relief as they are now eleventh. However, Balzan will feel disappointed as this game might cost them the title.
Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Stefan Radovanovic, Ebiabowei Baker, Gabriel Aquilina, Luke Grech, Andre` Scicluna, Samba Tounkara, Baubacar Traore, Eduard Calin, Ricardinho Faria Da Silva, Sean Cipriott
Balzan starting line-up: Sean Mintoff, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Alex Da Paixao Alves, Elkin Serrano Valero, Paul Fenech, Milos Lepovic, Steve Bezzina, Bojan Kaljevic, Michael Johnson, Carlos Eduardo De Fiori Mendes
Referee: Fyodor Zammit
Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Christopher Francalanza
Fourth Official: Paul Apap
BOV Player of the Match: Andrea Cassar (Tarxien)