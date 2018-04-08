BOV premier League | Sliema Wanderers 2 – Floriana 2

Floriana forged ahead on the 14th minute. Glenn Zammit collided with one of his defenders and the ball went in the path of Juninho Cabral who placed it inside the net.

Sliema equalised on the 32nd minute. Ricardo Correa Duarte delivered a cross towards Michele Sansone whose header went past Ini Etim Akpan.

The greens regained the lead one minute prior to half-time. Sebastian Nayar sevred Mario Fontanella and the latter finished home.

However, Sliema secured a point on the 89th minute. John Mintoff sent a cross towards Edmond Agius and the thirty-one year saw his close range effort going inside the net.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Stefano Bianciardi, Matias Muchardi, Frank Temile, Nii Nortey Ashong, Edmond Agius, Michele Sansone, Frenci Qeros, Ricardo Correa Duarte, John Mintoff, Kurt Shaw

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Sebastian Nayar, Enrico Pepe, Enzo Ruiz, Steve Pisani, Maurizio Vella, Juninho Cabral, Jurgen Pisani, Alex Cini, Mario Fontanella, Emerson Marcelina.

Referee: Sandro Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Mario Fontanella (Floriana)