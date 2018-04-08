BOV premier League | Valletta 3 – Ħamrun Spartans 0

Valletta went ahead on the 33rd minute. Kyrian Nwoko’s shot was deflected by a defender and ended up inside the net.

Danilo Doncic’s side doubled their advantage on the 41st minute. Santiago Malano received the ball from Matteo Piciollo and hit a low shot past Jake Galea.

The citizens sealed the issue on the 77th minute. Rowen Muscat sent a shot which Jake Galea failed to neutralise. Nwoko was at the right place at the right time and finished home.

Following this result, Valletta are now two points clear at the top of the table with just two matches to go.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano, Matteo Piciollo, Kyrian Nwoko, Jean Borg, Enmy Pena Beltre, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Rowen Muscat, Miguel Angel Alba

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Jake Galea, Triston Caruana, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Tiago Souza de Silveira, Daniel Zerafa, Cristian Zaccardo, Arthur Faria Machado, Dale Camilleri, Lydon Micallef, Guilherme Felipe de Castro, Alex Nilsson

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Luke Portelli

Additional Assistant Referees: Trustin Farrugia Cann, Glen Tonna

Fourth Official: Roberto Vella

BOV Player of the Match: Santiago Malano (Valletta)