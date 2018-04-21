BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 2 – Floriana 6

Floriana went ahead on the 29th minute. Following a cross by Juninho Cabral, Sebastian Nayar headed the ball inside the net.

The Greens increased their advantage three minutes from half-time. Cabral was brought down inside the penalty area by Jonathan Martinelli and the referee pointed towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Cabral converted.

Nicolas Chiesa’s side scored their third goal on the 54th minute. Emerson Marcelina’s low shot went behind Martinelli.

On the 68th minute, it was Cabral who found the net for the second time to send Floriana 4-0 ahead.

Goals kept coming as Mario Fontanella added another for Floriana on the 75th minute.

Lija made a reaction and scored two goals through Erjon Beu on the 82nd and 90th minute.

However, Fontanella scored again in the additional time to hand Floriana a 6-2 win.

Lija Athletic starting line-up: Jonathan Martinelli, Predrag Babic, Dylan Agius, Aaron Sammut, Ryan Sammut, Vilfor Hysa, Abubakar Bello-Osagie, Kei Hirose, Erjon Beu, Raphael Kooh Sohna, McAllister Clinch.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Arthur Henrique Oyama, Enrico Pepe, Enzo Ruiz, Alex Cini, Emerson Marcelina, Sebastian Nayar, Dylan Grima, Steve Pisani, Juninho Cabral, Mario Fontanella.

Referee: Philip Farrugia

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Dusan Petrovic

Fourth Official: Stefan Pace