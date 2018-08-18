BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 1 – Gżira United 4

The Maroons forged ahead on the 16th minute. Andrea Cassar brought down Andrew Cohen inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Amadou Samb converted.

Gżira doubled their advantage two minutes prior to half-time. Edison Bilbao Zarate won the ball inside Tarxien’s half and fired a powerful shot that went inside the net.

The Rainbows pulled one back on the 52nd minute. Michele Paolucci served Matthew Spiteri and the latter hit a first-time shot that gave Justin Haber no chance.

Darren Abdilla’s side added another goal on the 61st minute. Daniel Zerafa fouled Samb inside the penalty area and the referee signalled for another penalty in favour of the Maroons. The Senegalese striker took charge of the spot kick and made finished past Cassar.

Gżira managed to put the game beyond doubt on the 74th minute. Nikolai Muscat’s cross went into the path of Destin Mambouana who finished home from close range.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Daniel Zerafa, Matthew Brincat, Matthew Spiteri, Michele Paolucci, Andrew Agius, Luke Grech, Stefan Radovanovic, Anderson de Barros, Miguel Ciantar, Ricardo Silva Faria

Gżira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Destin Mambouana, Nikolai Muscat, Zach Scerri, Rodolfo Soares, Andrew Cohen, Juan Corbalan, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Thomas Veronese, Amadou Samb

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Roberto Vella

Fourth Official: Darryl Agius

BOV Player of the Match: Amadou Samb (Gżira)