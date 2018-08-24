BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Sliema Wanderers 1

The Wanderers were looking to build on their impressive win over Valletta. On the other hand, the Greens were aiming to collect their first points after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ħamran Spartans.

Sliema went ahead after sixteen minutes. Jefferson De Assis fired a shot that was blocked by the defence. Rebound went into the path of Matias Muchardi who slotted the ball inside the net from close range.

John Buttigieg’s side remained on the offensive and were unlucky not to score again on the 33rd minute. Muchardi’s shot from a free-kick stamped off the upright.

Floriana started the second half looking to equalise and created a good chance on the 70th minute. Juninho Cabral saw his shot from a free-kick being saved with difficulty by Jake Galea.

However, Sliema were denied by the post once more during the latter stages of the match as Jean Paul Farrugia’s shot hit the woodwork.

Floriana starting line-up: Matthew Grech, Patrick Wleh, Mohammed Saleh, Enzo Ruiz, Steve Pisani, Ignacio Varela, Juninho Cabral, Clayton Failla, Alex Cini, Arthur Henrique Oyama, Emerson Marcellina

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Matias Muchardi, Kurt Shaw, John Mintoff, Jefferson de Assis, Ryan Fenech, Ashong Nii Nortey, Frank Temile, Goran Adamovic, Stefano Bianciardi, Younes Marzouk

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

Assistant Referee: Alan Camilleri, William Debattista

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Matias Muchardi (Sliema)