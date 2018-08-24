BOV Premier League | St Andrews 1 – Tarxien Rainbows 5

The Rainbows were eager to bounce back from last week’s defeat against Gżira. On the other hand, St Andrews were coming from a solid win over Mosta.

Jose Borg’s side scored the opening goal on the 13th minute. Michele Paolucci went through on goal before sending the ball in the direction of Daren Falzon who placed it inside an empty net.

Tarxien doubled their advantage on the 22nd minute. Paolucci served Gabriel Aquilina on the edge of the penalty area and the latter hit a powerful shot that gave Matthew Calleja Cremona no chance.

Paolucci added another for Tarxien on the 50th minute. Following a pass by Alex Nilsson, the Italian striker went past his marker and finished behind Calleja Cremona.

St Andrews pulled one back on the 62nd minute. Kevaun Atkinson squared the ball for Alex Satariano whose shot ended up inside the net.

However, Tarxien made sure of the three points on the 78th minute. Ricardinho Faria Da Silva was brought down inside the penalty area by Calleja Cremona and the referee pointed towards the spot. The Brazilian took charge of the spot kick and made no mistake.

Faria scored again inside the additional time given by the referee. The twenty-six year old received the ball from Nilsson and guided it behind Cremona.

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Miguel D’Alessandro, Alex Satariano, Jason Vandelannoite, Amoy Brown, Joseph Farrugia, Matthew Woo Ling, Kevaun Atkinson, Martin Davis, Degran Jackson, Travis Blagrove

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Jens Wemmer, Radu Rogac, Daniel Zerafa, Matthew Brincat, Michele Paolocci, Gabriel Aquilina, Daren Falzon, Stefan Radovanovic, Anderson De Barros, Ricardinho Faria Da Silva

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Darryl Agius