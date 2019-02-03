menu

BOV Premier League | Valletta 2 – Birkirkara 0

Valletta scored twice during the second half to take home a 2-0 win over Birkirkara.

3 February 2019, 6:59pm
Photo: Dominic Borg
Valletta broke the deadlock on the 62nd minute. Miguel Angel Alba’s effort from a free-kick was saved by Kristijan Naumovski. Santiago Malano took the rebound and placed the ball inside the net.

The Citizens made sure of the win during the additional time given by the referee. From a free-kick, Bogdan Gavrila sent a thumping shot that stunned Naumovski.

Following this result, Valletta are now on level points with Hibernians at the top of the table as the title race is proving to be a tight one between these two clubs.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano, Matteo Piciollo, Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Rowen Muscat, Miguel Angel Alba, Bojan Kaljevic, Mario Fontanella

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Danilo Chapoval, Matthew Guillaumier, Mislav Andjelkovic, Maurizio Vella, Johann Bezzina, Kurt Zammit, Eduardo Ferreira, Michael Mifsud, Cain Attard, Jorge Pereira da Silva

Referee: Fyodor Zammit
Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Duncan Sultana
Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: Miguel Angel Alba (Valletta)

