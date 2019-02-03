BOV Premier League | Gzira United 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Sliema scored the opening goal of the match after 27 minutes. Kilian Amehi was floored down inside the penalty area by Sacha Borg and the referee pointed towards the spot. Younes Marzouk took charge of the spot kick and converted.

The Maroons equalised two minutes prior to half-time through a mistake committed by Sliema’s goalkeeper. Edison Bilbao Zarate's long range effort ended up inside the net as the ball passed through the hands and legs of Sliema’s custodian.

Following this result, Gzira are now three points behind Hibernians and Valletta.

Gzira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Nikolai Muscat, Rodolfo Soares, Andrew Cohen, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Roderick Briffa, Gianmarco Conti, Sacha Borg, Justin Mengolo, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Haruna Garba Zambuk

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Timothy Aquilina, Matias Muchardi, Kurt Shaw, Jonathan Pearson, Mark Scerri, Ignacio Varela, Frank Temile, Michele Sansone, Kilian Amehi, Stefano Bianciardi, Younes Marzouk

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Christopher Francalanza, Mitchell Scerri

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Haruna Garba (Gzira)