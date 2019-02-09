BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – St Andrews 1
Sliema’s poor form continued as they were held by St Andrews in a 1-1 draw.
Sliema made an excellent start to the match as they broke the deadlock after 4 minutes. Younes Marzouk’s volley from a corner stamped off Kurt Shaw and rolled inside the net.
St Andrews equalised on the 64th minute. Mattew Woo Ling was brought down inside the penalty area by Jonathan Pearson and the referee whistled for a penalty. Martin Davis stepped up and converted.
Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Matias Muchardi, Kurt Shaw, Jonathan Pearson, John Mintoff, Ignacio Varela, Ashong Nii Nortey, Michele Sansone, Claudio Pani, Stefano Bianciardi, Younes Marzouk
St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Alex Satariano, Ricardo Martin, Travis Blagrove, Joseph Farrugia, Kurt Magro, Adrian Borg, Jacob Walker, Martin Davis, Jackson Degran, Matthew Woo Ling
Referee: Philip Farrugia
Assistant Referees: William Debattista, Mitchell Scerri
Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara
BOV Player of the Match: Younes Marzouk (Sliema)