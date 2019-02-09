BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – St Andrews 1

Sliema made an excellent start to the match as they broke the deadlock after 4 minutes. Younes Marzouk’s volley from a corner stamped off Kurt Shaw and rolled inside the net.

St Andrews equalised on the 64th minute. Mattew Woo Ling was brought down inside the penalty area by Jonathan Pearson and the referee whistled for a penalty. Martin Davis stepped up and converted.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Matias Muchardi, Kurt Shaw, Jonathan Pearson, John Mintoff, Ignacio Varela, Ashong Nii Nortey, Michele Sansone, Claudio Pani, Stefano Bianciardi, Younes Marzouk

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Alex Satariano, Ricardo Martin, Travis Blagrove, Joseph Farrugia, Kurt Magro, Adrian Borg, Jacob Walker, Martin Davis, Jackson Degran, Matthew Woo Ling

Referee: Philip Farrugia

Assistant Referees: William Debattista, Mitchell Scerri

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Younes Marzouk (Sliema)