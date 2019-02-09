menu

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – St Andrews 1

Sliema’s poor form continued as they were held by St Andrews in a 1-1 draw.

9 February 2019, 6:49pm
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg

Sliema made an excellent start to the match as they broke the deadlock after 4 minutes. Younes Marzouk’s volley from a corner stamped off Kurt Shaw and rolled inside the net.

St Andrews equalised on the 64th minute. Mattew Woo Ling was brought down inside the penalty area by Jonathan Pearson and the referee whistled for a penalty. Martin Davis stepped up and converted.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Matias Muchardi, Kurt Shaw, Jonathan Pearson, John Mintoff, Ignacio Varela, Ashong Nii Nortey, Michele Sansone, Claudio Pani, Stefano Bianciardi, Younes Marzouk

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Alex Satariano, Ricardo Martin, Travis Blagrove, Joseph Farrugia, Kurt Magro, Adrian Borg, Jacob Walker, Martin Davis, Jackson Degran, Matthew Woo Ling

Referee: Philip Farrugia

Assistant Referees: William Debattista, Mitchell Scerri

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Younes Marzouk (Sliema)

More in Football
BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – St Andrews 1
Football

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – St Andrews 1
BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 2 – Pieta` Hotspurs 1
Football

BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 2 – Pieta` Hotspurs 1
BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 3 – Tarxien Rainbows 0
Football

BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 3 – Tarxien Rainbows 0
Warren Zammit
BOV Premier League | Mosta 0 – Balzan 0
Football

BOV Premier League | Mosta 0 – Balzan 0
Warren Zammit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.