BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 1 – Sliema Wanderers 2

Sliema secured their first win under the guidance of Stefano Maccoppi as they registered a 2-1 victory over Tarxien Rainbows.

15 February 2019, 10:08pm
Photo: Dominic Borg

The Wanderers forged ahead on the half hour mark. Following a cross from the right, Claudio Pani fired the ball home.

Sliema doubled their advantage two minutes later. Lucas Varela’s shot stamped off the post. Mark Scerri took the rebound and placed the ball inside the net.

Tarxien pulled one back on the 80th minute. Jens Wemmer’s delivery was not cleared by Sliema’s defence, Alex Nilsson took hold of the ball and headed it past Jake Galea.

However, the Rainbows suffered a set-back three minutes later as they were reduced to ten men. Matthew Spiteri was given his marching orders after being shown his second yellow card.

This made life easier for Sliema as they held on to take home the three points.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Claudio Pani (Sliema)

