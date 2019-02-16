BOV Premier League | Valletta 3 – Senglea 3

Valletta broke the deadlock after just 4 minutes. Following a corner, Matteo Picciolo made contact with the ball and placed it inside the net.

Senglea drew level on the 23rd minute. Diego Venancia fired a thumping shot that stunned Henry Bonello.

The Citizens forged ahead for the first time in the match on the 36th minute. In his attempts to clear Miguel Angel Alba’s cross, El Mehdi Mido Sidqy placed the ball inside his own net.

Senglea started the second half on the offensive and equalised on the 48th minute. Augusto Rene Caseres finished behind Bonello from close range.

Venancio regained Senglea’s lead on the 82nd minute. The Brazilian’s stunning effort from a free-kick gave Bonello no chance.

However, Valletta rescued a point two minutes from time. Senglea’s defenders failed to clear their marks following a free-kick. Kyrian Nwoko took advantage and placed the ball inside the net.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Matteo Picciolo, Jonathan Caruana, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano, Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre, Ibrahim Saleh, Miguel Angel Alba, Bojan Kaljevic, Mario Fontanella

Senglea starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Taisei Marukawa, Zack Cassar, Leighton Grech, Gonzalo Leyton, El Mehdi Mido Sidqy, Diego Venancio, Braian Volpini, Augusto Rene Caseres, Matias Garcia, Christian Sammut

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Glen Tonna

BOV Player of the Match: Augusto Rene Caseres (Senglea)