BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 0 – Mosta 1

Hamrun’s positive run ended today as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mosta.

16 February 2019, 6:49pm
Photo: Christine Borg
Photo: Christine Borg

Mosta scored the winning goal on the 72nd minute. Juri Cisotti was brought down inside the penalty area by Sean Cini and the referee pointed towards the spot. Demir Imeri stepped up and converted.

Mark Miller’s side were reduced to ten men during the goal celebrations. This is because Gianluca Cuomo was shown his second yellow card after making a gesture towards Hamrun’s supporters.

However, Mosta held firm as they took the three points.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Juri Cisotti (Mosta)

