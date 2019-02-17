BOV Premier League | Pieta` Hotspurs 0 – Balzan 3

Balzan broke the deadlock after 34 minutes. Stefan Radovanovic failed to control the ball just outside the penalty area. Andrija Majdevac took advantage and drilled the ball past Nicky Vella.

Ricardo Calixto doubled Balzan’s advantage on the 61st minute. Uros Ljubomirac’s cross was met by Milos Lepovic whose effort was blocked by Vella. The Uruguayan took the rebound and placed the ball inside the net.

Balzan sealed the issue on the 77th minute. Alfred Effiong fired a diagonal shot that gave Vella no chance.

Pieta` Hotspurs starting line-up: Nicky Vella, Travis Bartolo, Neil Pace Cocks, Dylan Agius, Jan Busuttil, Nicholas Pisani, Gabriel Mensah, Juan Manuel Artiaga Roa, Stefan Radovanovic, Uchenna Calistus Umeh, Ishaya Irimiya Jalo

Balzan starting line-up: Sean Mintoff, Nenad Sljivic, Steve Pisani, Steve Bezzina, Paul Fenech, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Elkin Serrano Valero, Ricardo Calixto Correa, Andrija Majdevac, Milos Lepovic

Referee: Alex Johnson

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Ricardo Calixto Correa (Balzan)