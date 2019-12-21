Valletta clinch the BOV Super Cup

Balzan and Valletta came into this match looking to lift their first trophy of this campaign.

Valletta were declared champions during last season after winning the decisive match against Hibernians. Days later, they lost the FA Trophy following a thrilling contest against Balzan.

Such triumphs meant that Balzan and Valletta were given the chance to play against each other for the BOV Super Cup.

Valletta started the match as favourites to win the trophy. Although the Citizens made a slow start to the BOV Premier League, they recovered and are once again challenging for honours.

Balzan also struggled to gain consistency and find themselves mid-way through the table. Despite this, they showed more than once that they possess a number of valid players who can make a difference in such a match.

Valletta made their intentions clear from the start and nearly forged ahead after thirteen minutes. Nicholas Pulis fired a thumping shot from distance that forced a difficult save from Kristijan Naumovski.

Balzan hit back on the 32nd minute through Andrija Majdevac. The forward drilled a low shot from the edge of the penalty area that was neutralised by Henry Bonello.

The FA Trophy winners managed to score just a minute later. Uros Ljubomirac made space for himself inside the penalty area and fired a shot that gave Bonello no chance.

Valletta equalised just three minutes into the second half. Mario Fontanella unleashed a powerful strike that stunned Naumovski.

Kyrian Nwoko went close for Valletta on the 55th minute. Following a cross from the right, the young forward headed the ball slightly wide.

Valletta scored another fantastic goal on the 59th minute. Nwoko received the ball from Joseph Zerafa before firing a thumping volley that stamped off the woodwork and rolled inside the net.

Balzan failed to hit back and Valletta nearly added another on the 88th minute. Nwoko sent another powerful strike that ended up slightly high.

This was the last chance of the match as Valletta remained superior to clinch their thirteenth Super Cup.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Matteo Piciollo (Shaun Dimech-83), Kyrian Nwoko (Bojan Kaljevic-89), Jean Borg, Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Nicholas Pulis, Rowen Muscat, Mario Fontanella (Kevin Tulimieri-90)

Balzan starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Augustine Loof, Aleksandar Kosoric, Steven Pisani, Steven Bezzina (Luke Montebello-73), Paul Fenech, Alfred Effiong, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Ricardo Correa Duarte, Andrija Majdevac

Referee: Philip Farrugia

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Roberto Vella

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann