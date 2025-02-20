Fair play concerns raised as SportMalta’s gymnastics academy competes with private clubs

The Malta Gymnastics Federation (MGF) has raised concerns over what it describes as unfair competition between the government-funded SportMalta Gymnastics Academy and privately operated gymnastics clubs.

In a statement issued Thursday, the MGF said that SportMalta’s participation in national competitions creates an uneven playing field, as private clubs rely on membership fees and independent investment, while the government-funded academy benefits from public resources, free facilities, and state-backed coaching staff.

“This structure distorts the playing field and undermines the long-term sustainability of private gymnastics clubs,” the MGF said. “Regulators should support the sector, not compete with it.”

The federation, which is recognised by the International Gymnastics Federation, maintains that its role is to ensure fair and sustainable development of the sport in Malta, free from political influence. It argued that, in line with international standards, national competitions should be reserved for athletes affiliated with recognised member clubs to protect private investment in the sport.

SportMalta, the national sports regulator, has not publicly responded to the MGF's concerns. The MGF noted that it first informed SportMalta of its statute change in early 2024 and granted an exception for the 2024 Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) National Competition to allow time for adjustments. It also said that its proposals for collaborative solutions, sent in May 2024, have either been rejected or ignored by SportMalta.

The issue has also drawn political commentary. The MGF criticised remarks made by a shadow minister for sport on a local television programme, stating that attempts to politicise the matter are "misinformed and incorrect."

“This is not a political issue,” the statement read. “The MGF is a non-political, independent sporting federation focused solely on fair governance, athlete development, and the long-term sustainability of gymnastics in Malta.”

The MGF also dismissed claims of a conflict of interest regarding its president, who serves as Head of School at the National Sport School (NSS). It clarified that the federation has no role in NSS admissions, which are determined by an independent board appointed by the Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation (MEYR).

The MGF called for stakeholders, including media outlets, to uphold the principles of fair play, respect, and integrity in Maltese gymnastics.