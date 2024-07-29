My essentials: Gwen Jane Agius’s cultural picks

1. Book

A while ago I had read I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman. It tackles topics such as womanhood, individuality, and the power of knowledge from the perspective of a girl who has never interacted with men; she has no sense of gender stereotypes or norms, and thus sees the world through an altered yet neutral lens. There are also aspects of absurdism in it. It was interesting to read about a narrator who expects nothing of herself or society.

2. Film

La Planète Sauvage is a French film which I had stumbled upon ages ago, but finally had the chance to watch last month. It’s about this society of humanoid aliens who view humans as pests and sometimes domesticate them for their enjoyment. Except the amazing animation and soundtrack, the film acts as an allegory for how humans see minority groups and animals as lesser, and therefore treat them horribly. I’m not usually interested in sci-fi films, but this one really stood out for me.

3. Internet/TV

It’s hard to keep track of the content I consume online, but The Canvas is one of my favourite creators on YouTube. They post beautifully curated videos where they dissect and explain art. Their video about Magritte had fascinated me; they explained how many of his paintings reflect his mother’s suicide and how he had allegedly found her with her white dress covering her face – The Lovers is a good example of this imagery.

4. Music

I’m a huge music fanatic, so it’s difficult to choose one piece of media. DIIV, a contemporary shoegaze band, released their album Frog In Boiling Water last May and I adore it. The title is an apologue which describes how a frog can be boiled alive if put in tepid water that is slowly brought to a boil; similarly, the album discusses how we’re unaware of how we are politically and environmentally destroying ourselves, slowly but surely – we’re forging our own downfall.

5. Place

I haven’t been abroad many times in my life, but I know Ireland’s Cork has stolen my heart. It’s so peaceful, green, and full of culture. I hope I have the opportunity to study there soon, as I’ve applied to UCC for the next scholastic year. Anyone who goes must visit Fitzgerald Park, the Crawford Gallery, and the second-hand bookshops dotted around the city. It’s a place which is purely me.