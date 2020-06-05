The Dragonara Casino welcomes back guests this Friday

The Dragonara Casino have taken all the necessary precautions, carefully placing health, safety and hygiene procedures in place prior to their welcoming of guests this Friday. For everyone to enjoy the Draonara Casino together again, all must follow the health and safety guidelines, as recommended by the health authorities.

They will also increase their cleaning and disinfection procedures and frequently disinfect all high-touch surfaces.

Important information for your visit

In accordance with the public health guidelines, Dragonara have enhanced sanitation procedures and implemented additional measures, for distance spacing and screening.

All guests and casino staff will be asked to comply with the following:

All are required to wear a face shield or mask during their visit

Temperature checks will be required upon arrival

Wash their hands with soap and water often, for at least 20 seconds

Practice social distancing and keep at least 2 metres away from other guests

Stand on the floor markings until the person in front of you moves forward

Guests will be required to use hand sanitiser

The Casino appreciates your cooperation during this unprecedented time. Please visit here for the latest guidelines.

Opening weekend promotions

Guests visiting the Dragonara Casino during this weekend's grand opening, will be treated to a €200 playable voucher at the price of €150, and a €250 playable voucher for €200 every Monday. For more exciting promotions, click here.

Welcome offer

Throughout the month of June, all new patrons will enjoy a €10 match and play voucher upon their first visit to the Dragonara Casino, and €10 free-bet voucher on their second visit.

A unique experience

Guests returning to the Dragonara Casino will notice our latest addition, that of the Dragonara Sports Bar and Grill: Malta's first bet and dine concept, providing a unique experience to sports betting punters, while watching the most extensive live sports coverage in Malta.

All guests at the Casino are required to be 25 years of age and over. Play responsibly. Visit Remote Gaming Foundation at www.rgf.org. For further details, visit dragonaraonline.com