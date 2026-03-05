Emirates to operate reduced flight schedule after re-opening of airspace

Emirates Airlines has confirmed a reduced flight schedule following the partial re-opening of the regional airspace in the United Arab Emirates.

Between Thursday and Friday, more than 100 flights are scheduled to depart from and return to Dubai. The airline said these flights will carry passengers to their destinations, as well as essential cargo such as perishables and pharmaceuticals.

They also emphasised that the airline would slowly restore its flight schedule, contingent on airspace access and operational needs, with safety remaining its highest priority.

Customers are advised to only proceed to the airport if they have a confirmed booking, whilst the airline continues to monitor the situation and adapt its operations.

UAE airports have mostly halted regular flights due to regional airspace closures, but limited and special flights still operate to bring residents and citizens home. UAE carriers Etihad, flydubai, and Air Arabia have suspended scheduled services in some cases until March 9.

On Wednesday, the Maltese government said it is finalising arrangements to bring home citizens currently in the United Arab Emirates who wish to return.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the cost of the journey would be borne by the government and not by the affected families.

Foreign Minister Ian Borg had confirmed Malta has secured the services of a private airline to bring back the majority of Maltese nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates.

He said that if all goes as planned and the trip can be made, the flight will depart from Dubai airport in the coming days. He also highlighted that the embassy will be communicating with those who individually asked for help.