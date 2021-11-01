Verdala Palace grounds to host The Magical Illuminated Trail

The Magical Illuminated Trail is back and will be held at the Verdala Palace in Buskett between 3 December and 9 January.

Last year’s event was adapted to a drive-thru held at Gianpula Fields due to COVID restrictions, however, this year, the trail is back to its original concept with a walk-through experience at Verdala Palace.

The event, which is in collaboration with the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, will include larger than life lantern illuminated sculptures, light installations, projections, and much more.

Once darkness sets in, the gardens will come to light and a controlled number of ticketed guests can then discover and enjoy the art of illumination and this magical festival of light in a safe and restricted manner.

The trail has been designed to allow only a few guests in scheduled time intervals. The trail takes approximately 45 to 70 minutes.

As per current regulations, all events in Malta are currently restricted to vaccinated attendees only.

When booking tickets online, guests will also be asked to confirm that they are in possession of a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The temperature will be checked upon entrance & and an approved vaccine certificate needs to be presented together with an identification document—individuals who are 12 years and over need to have a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Children under 12 can attend without a PCR test if accompanied by a vaccinated parent/guardian.

For more information please visit https://illuminatedtrailmalta.com/