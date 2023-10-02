menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Yellow
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Budget 2024
#EWROPEJ
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
The Skinny
Xtra
Election 2022
National
Labour raises €442,000 day driving test scandal breaks
National
Philip Sciberras, judge and former Labour MP, passes away aged 77
National
Malta likely to back Saudi bid for World Expo 2030 in snub to Rome
National
Driving test fraud: Ian Borg defends himself saying he advised TM on legal adherence at all times
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Law Report
Property
Law Report
The Constitutional Court denies discharge as a provisional measure
Business News
eCabs Technologies platform to start operating in Romania
Law Report
An executive warrant of arrest of sea vessels may only be impugned for a valid reason at law
Business News
TechXpo Malta first edition sees emerging technology and artificial intelligence at its centre
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Cricket
Other Sports
European Week of Sport: BeActive Night kicks off activities on Saturday in Cospicua
Other Sports
European Week of Sport 2023 looks to inspire active lifestyle in the community
Football
Teddy Teuma listed among 12 best value signings by The Guardian
Football
Spanish FA president resigns after kissing scandal
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Markapaġna
KwartaKtieb
Valletta 2018
Film
Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Cher Camilleri’s cultural picks
Books
National Book Council deserted as resignations stultify body
Books
Hone your craft to industry standards at the Malta Book Festival 2023
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Blogs
Literally, biting the hand that feeds them
Blogs
Ursula’s Adventures in Wonderland...
Cartoons
Cartoon: 1 October 2023
Editorial
Sant’s telenovelas and the great dissonance
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Recipes
Restaurants
Magazines
TV
Videos
Yellow
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 1 October 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
2 October 2023, 6:30am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.