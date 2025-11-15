MaltaToday will release its post-budget survey on Sunday

MaltaToday will on Sunday release its post-budget survey of voting intentions, including the trust barometer for Robert Abela and Alex Borg.

The survey will be published on MaltaToday’s print edition and maltatoday.com.mt. It will gauge whether the budget delivered on 27 October has left an impact on how people intend to vote if an election is held now.

Poll data was collected over the past two weeks after the budget reaction speeches of the Opposition leader and the prime minister.

The survey will also include a special section dedicated to Budget 2026 in which we asked respondents to rate the budget and the finance minister; tell us whether the budget left them with more money in their pockets; and which political party they trust most with the running of the country’s finances and economy.

MaltaToday has been holding regular political surveys for more than two decades.

The last survey in October, which was the first since Alex Borg became PN leader, saw the PL lead slashed to 8,394 votes from its previous high of 39,000 votes in June. Nonetheless, Prime Minister Robert Abela still enjoyed a healthy 13-point lead over Borg on the trust barometer.