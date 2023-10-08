Cartoon: 8 October 2023

menu
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
8 October 2023, 1:20pm
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
