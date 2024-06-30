menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Environment
Xtra
Budget 2024
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
National
Green Party seeks investigation into Tourism Minister’s wedding coinciding with Film Awards
World
‘I promise you we are going to win this election,’ Biden tells Democrat donors
National
Opposition to file parliamentary motion calling for police commissioner to be elected through two-thirds majority
Court & Police
Woman dies after quadbike she was on falls off cliff at Gozo’s Wied il-Mielaħ
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Tech & Gaming
Blackcatcard wins best innovation in financial technology at MiGEA 2024
Business News
Comlux Malta has achieved EASA Part-145 certification
Business News
Burmarrad Group celebrates successful bond issue and 40th anniversary
Business News
What are some common mistakes to avoid when valuing a business?
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Football
[WATCH] 360Sports unveiled as new Malta Premier League sponsor on three-year deal
Sportsbetting
Everything you need to know about sports betting in Malta
Football
Spectators totalled 169,523 in Malta’s football divisions during the 2022/23 season
Football
Criminal charges filed in Gozo over match fixing case
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Books
Maria Farrugia | Learning how to write a captivating first sentence
Books
Anthony Horowitz will be special guest at the 2024 Malta Book Festival
Film
Mediterrane Film Festival is back with a cinematic splash
Books
Caroline Tonna | The societal idealisation of the female body
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Cartoons
Cartoon: 30 June 2024
Editorial
MPs need to step up if they are serious about fighting financial crime
Blogs
Greedy, greedier, greediest
Law Report
Court may turn down claims, even if Defendant did not file statement of defence
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 30 June 2024
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
30 June 2024, 9:21am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.