[WATCH] ‘Worst year for illegal hunting yet,’ BirdLife says

‘Worst year for illegal hunting yet,’ BirdLife says

At just the start of October, BirdLife Malta has already retrieved more illegally shot protected birds than the last eight years, the conservationist society said.

Until Thursday morning, 152 protected birds were retrieved after being shot by hunters, BirdLife said.

“This means that Malta is facing its worst year for illegal hunting since 2013. In the last 24 hours we received another five birds with shotgun injuries, one of them found dead by members of the public,” BirdLife CEO Marfk Sultana said.

“We are releasing footage of the illegal hunting casualties retrieved between yesterday and today, together with a message from BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana directed to Prime Minister Robert Abela and his Cabinet of Ministers, and to the Police Commissioner in relation to the enforcement situation during the ongoing autumn hunting season.”