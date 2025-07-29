First turtle hatchlings of the summer emerge from Ġnejna nest

The Environment and Resource Authority announced on Tuesday the first turtle hatchlings of the summer emerged from their nest in Ġnejna.

Volunteers guarding the nest counted 26 loggerhead hatchlings emerging from their nest.

The eggs were the first to be laid during nesting season last June. The mother had been microchipped and was named Grace.

Last year, Malta saw a record of eight turtle nests on its beaches which released just over 400 baby turtles into the wild.

“As the nests will now start hatching, we remind everyone visiting the beaches to take care of the nests and respect the rules of the site. Lights and noise should be kept low near the nesting areas,” ERA said.