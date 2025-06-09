Turtle nesting season kicks off with first nest discovered at Ġnejna
Nature Trust Malta notes that the turtle that hatched its eggs was later microchipped and named Grace
Turtle nesting season has officially begun after the first turtle nest was discovered at Ġnejna Bay on Monday.
In a statement, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) stated that Cleansing Division workers spotted a loggerhead turtle on the bay and reported it to Nature Trust Malta (NTM).
Shortly afterwards, NTM and ERA were on site to protect the nest, as the latter will be issuing an emergency conservation order to protect the site.
NTM's Wildlife Rescue Team stated that after the turtle laid her eggs, she was checked for a microchip. After not finding one, the turtle was microchipped and was named Grace.
“Beachgoers who come across a turtle nesting are instructed to keep their distance, and to not approach the turtle. Noise and light are to be kept to a minimum. The public is urged to immediately report any sightings or turtle activity to ERA over the phone (2292 3500) or through its customer care system, or directly to NTM (9999 9505),” ERA stressed.
The nest will be monitored at all times, as those who wish to volunteer can do so by sending an email to [email protected].
Last year, Malta saw a record of eight turtle nests on its beaches which released just over 400 baby turtles into the wild.