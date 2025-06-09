Turtle nesting season kicks off with first nest discovered at Ġnejna

Turtle nesting season has officially begun after the first turtle nest was discovered at Ġnejna Bay on Monday.

In a statement, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) stated that Cleansing Division workers spotted a loggerhead turtle on the bay and reported it to Nature Trust Malta (NTM).

Shortly afterwards, NTM and ERA were on site to protect the nest, as the latter will be issuing an emergency conservation order to protect the site.

NTM's Wildlife Rescue Team stated that after the turtle laid her eggs, she was checked for a microchip. After not finding one, the turtle was microchipped and was named Grace.