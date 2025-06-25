Superintendence unfavourable to Portelli’s Al Fresco development

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has concluded it cannot green-light plans to transform the Al Fresco restaurant in Birżebbuġa into two villas .

The project is being proposed by a company owned by developer Joseph Portelli.

The decision was taken after the company presented a new set of photomontages in line with guidelines for visual assessments approved by the Planning Authority in 2015.

Contrary to previous montages, the proposed development is compared to the existing situation.

One of the photomontages shows that from one angle the new building will obscure the scheduled chapel of St Joseph despite the SCH noting an improvement in the proposal.

The heritage watchdog said “it remains concerned that the proposal continues to impact the scheduled church, the adjacent historic buildings, and the surrounding Urban Conservation Area”.

The SCH also noted that the proposed development affects views from the Borg in-Nadur settlement.

While concluding that it cannot be favourable to the proposed development, the Superintendence remains open “to reviewing any updated drawings”.

The proposal made by Portelli’s PRA Construction involves the development of two villas, each built over a basement, ground floor, and receded first floor, with extensive open areas. One villa will cover 299sq.m and the other 364sq.m, with building footprints of 92sq.m and 129sq.m respectively.

The application filed by an Indian employee of the company, proposes the demolition of the Al Fresco pizzeria, which features an extensive open terrace facing St George’s Bay. The restaurant is located next to a Grade 2 scheduled lodge and chapel.