PA postpones decision on 13-floor development in Xlendi

Objectors to the proposed 13-storey development in Xlendi were left fuming after chairperson Elizabeth Ellul postponed the meeting because applicant and developer Mark Agius, a business partner of Joseph Portelli, was unable to attend. The decision was deferred to 4 November.

Ellul said it is standard procedure for meetings to be postponed when either the applicant or their architect is unable to attend.

The project was being recommended for approval by the the PA' Development Management Directorate.

The postponement comes amidst controversy over PN leader Alex Borg’s declaration in an interview on Friday, in which he suggested that he is not against towers being considered in certain areas in Gozo if allowed by a national skyline policy. Prime Minister Robert Abela and Planning Minister Clint Camilleri condemned Borg’s declaration, rebutting that current policies preclude the development of towers in Gozo. Borg subsequently recanted on Monday, insisting that he is against the development of towers in Gozo.

Daniel Cilia, on behalf of Din l-Art Ħelwa Gozo, expressed his frustration, asking why the decision was postponed when Mark Agius’ architect, Alex Bigeni, was present. Ellul replied that she was following standard procedure.

Cilia also questioned why the developer had not joined the meeting online. Alluding to the current political controversy, Cilia added: “Are not both parties against towers in Gozo?”

He also called on the Authority to obtain clearance from Transport Malta before meeting again in November, noting the traffic impact of a development of this scale.

Ellul rebutted that since the decision was being deferred, she did not want to discuss the merits of the case.

Another objector lamented having to travel from Sicily to be physically present for the meeting.

The application seeks permission for phase two of a project following demolition and excavation approved four years ago. The proposal includes 46 residential units and a 180 sq.m convenience store spread across 13 levels.

The site is within the development limits of Xlendi, fronting both Triq San Xmun and Triq il-Punici, which differ in elevation by roughly 16 metres. The planning officer’s report recommending approval notes that the sloping nature of the site allows the development to comply with relative height limits when measured from both street levels. The report refers to policy P36 on sloping sites, which requires that new developments follow the natural topography of streets.

The developer had originally proposed a hotel when applying for the demolition approved in 2021 but later changed plans to build an apartment block.