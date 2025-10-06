PA set to approve higher DB towers

The Planning Authority is set to approve the addition of seven and six floors to the already approved db Group towers, which, if endorsed, will rise to 25 and 23 floors respectively.

The new permit will increase the number of apartments from 179 to a total of 261.

The PA’s Development Management Directorate is recommending approval arguing that despite the additions, the project’s floor area is still in conformity with the Floor Area Ratio policy. A final decision will be taken by the Planning Board on Thursday 16 October.

Nearly 400 people had objected to the additional floors.

Studies submitted in the past months indicate that the towers will cast shadows on neighbouring residences in Pembroke between 7am and noon in December, and between 7am and 10am in September.

The original project was approved on the premise that a tunnel linking Pembroke to Saint George’s Bay will be approved but this plan was later scrapped.

The case officer report refers to the already approved Green Travel Plan (GTP) which is to be implemented and monitored. A report on the GTP is tol be submitted to Transport Malta and the Planning Authority one year after operations start., and every two years for the following four years. If the targets in the GTP are not achieved, the PA may impose new conditions.

The additional development will allocate 94 parking spaces from the already approved provision, which still includes 174 unallocated spaces for public use. Advance information on parking availability at City Centre will allow visitors to book spaces in advance. Traffic studies submitted with the application indicate that the additional apartments and towers would not lead to significant congestion if the proposed parking allocation and booking system are implemented.

The case officer’s report notes economic benefits, including an increase in government revenues over a 12-year period from €88 million to €118.3 million.

The permission is subject to a planning gain of €369,375 towards the Planning Authority’s Planning Fund. The funds are to be used for environmental improvement projects in Pembroke.