Never switch off: Only 3% of Maltese don’t use mobile abroad

The Maltese are also among the most communicative while abroad in another European country

james
6 July 2018, 9:14am
by James Debono
3% of Maltese people reported not changing their communication habits while abroad
In an indication that the Maltese do not change their communication habits abroad only 3% of Maltese people switch off their mobile when visiting another EU country and the majority do not restrict their mobile phone settings.

A Eurobarometer survey reveals that respondents in Bulgaria and Germany (17%) and Austria (16%) are the most likely to switch off their mobile compared to  only 2% in Cyprus, 3% in Malta and 4% in Estonia.

In 17 European countries, switching off data roaming was the most common action taken while abroad, with respondents in the United Kingdom (41%), Ireland (40%) and Finland (36%) doing so. At the other end of the scale, 10% in Cyprus, 11% in Hungary and 14% in Greece and Malta did the same.

60% of Maltese travelling to the EU did not restrict their mobile use while abroad while 19% activated a special data roaming plan.

The survey shows that since roaming charges were abolished on June 15 last year, respondents are increasingly likely to use their phone as they would do at home.

The Maltese are also among the most communicative while abroad in another European country. 32% of Maltese continue to make the same amount of voice calls as in Malta and 37% continued to make the same use of mobile internet at same rate as in Malta.

The survey shows that 50% of Maltese have travelled to another EU country in the past year.

83% of Maltese are aware that since that date they pay the same for mobile calls as in Malta.

