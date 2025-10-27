Budget 2026 | MaltaToday salary calculator: How will new income tax rates affect you?
MaltaToday’s salary calculator helps readers understand how this year’s income tax adjustments could impact their salaries
MaltaToday has once again launched its salary calculator powered by Talexio.
The salary calculator is aimed at helping readers understand how this year’s income tax adjustments could impact their salaries.
To better understand how parent rates will change in the years 2027 and 2028, follow this link for a breakdown of new rates.
The calculator offers a simple way for individuals to evaluate how their take-home pay may change under the new tax structure.
Designed to provide clarity and convenience, the salary calculator allows users to input their salary details to receive a breakdown of how tax cuts may affect their monthly and annual income.
As Minister Caruana addresses key economic areas, including income tax adjustments, MaltaToday’s tool provides readers with instant, personalised insights into how these measures might shape their finances.
By making the salary calculator available online, MaltaToday ensures that everyone can quickly gauge their financial outlook based on the latest government policies.
For more detailed coverage and insights from experts, visit the MaltaToday live blog as Budget 2026 unfolds.
The MaltaToday salary calculator is powered by Talexio and supported by Reanda.