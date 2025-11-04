MICAS announces open weekend, with free entry, tours, and family activities

The Malta International Contemporary Art Space (MICAS) will host an open weekend on 8 and 9 November 2025, opening from 10am to 5pm. The event is free of charge and open to visitors of all ages.

Visitors will enjoy free access to the iconic Milton Avery exhibition – Colour, Form & Composition: Milton Avery and his Enduring Influence on Contemporary Painting – a one-of-a-kind survey of this American master colourist’s work, with a total of 58 artwork from Avery and seven other contemporary artists: Henni Alftan, Harold Ancart, March Avery, Andrew Cranston, Gary Hume, Nicolas Party, and Jonas Wood.

Visitors will also have access to all other MICAS spaces, which include the ongoing exhibition Beyond the Bastions, a display that chronicles the genesis of MICAS and its development; as well as the intricate and mind-bending sculptures of British contemporary artists Conrad Shawcross, housed in the MICAS barrel vaults.

The MICAS Open Weekend will feature a range of educational activities, guided tours, and family-friendly games, designed to encourage exploration and engagement with both the MICAS site and contemporary art.

The MICAS Open Weekend provides visitors with an opportunity to explore the grounds and exhibitions, while also learning more about the history and architecture of the site.

Located in Floriana, MICAS is Malta’s premier cultural destination and the national home of contemporary art.

Programme Highlights:

Games for all ages: Giant Jenga, Giant Chess, and Four in a Line.

Giant Jenga, Giant Chess, and Four in a Line. Games for under 4yrs: Building Blocks, Caterpillar Tunnel and Slide & Climb.

Building Blocks, Caterpillar Tunnel and Slide & Climb. Garden Workshops: Plant Hunt, Seed sowing, and the Wishing Tree.

Art Activities:

Shape Detective, Framing a View & Colour, Form and Composition.

Exhibition Tours at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 4pm.

Architectural, Historical and Beyond the Bastions Tours at 11.30am and 3pm.

For further information, visit https://micas.art/events/open-weekend-nov-2025/