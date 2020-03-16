menu

Man hospitalised after crossbeam incident on construction site

The 59-year-old Italian construction worker had a crossbeam fall on him while he was carrying out works in St Julian's

david_hudson
16 March 2020, 7:04pm
by David Hudson
File photo
File photo

A man was seriously injured and subsequently hospitalised after a crossbeam fell on him at a construction site in St Julian’s.

Police said that the incident took place at around 2:15pm on Monday while the man, 59, was carrying out works at a site in Triq Lapsi.

The man is of Italian nationality and resident in Birzebbugia.

A medical team was called on-site and assisted the victim before transporting him to Mater Dei hospital. The man is currently recovering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Nadine Lia launched an inquiry as police investigations continue.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
David Hudson
