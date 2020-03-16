Man hospitalised after crossbeam incident on construction site

A man was seriously injured and subsequently hospitalised after a crossbeam fell on him at a construction site in St Julian’s.

Police said that the incident took place at around 2:15pm on Monday while the man, 59, was carrying out works at a site in Triq Lapsi.

The man is of Italian nationality and resident in Birzebbugia.

A medical team was called on-site and assisted the victim before transporting him to Mater Dei hospital. The man is currently recovering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Nadine Lia launched an inquiry as police investigations continue.