‘I was told Valletta was giving Yorgen information, I didn’t want it to stop’

Former deputy police chief Silvio Valletta used to pass on information to Yorgen Fenech about the investigation into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, Melvin Theuma has alleged in court.

Theuma made the claims on Thursday as he continued to give testimony during the compilation of evidence against Fenech, who is accused of masterminding the journalist’s assassination.

As more recordings were played, Theuma told the court that an audio clip, where the sentence “God forbid he is removed” could be heard, was a reference to Valletta.

“…I was told that he [Valletta] was giving information to Yorgen Fenech, and I didn’t want this to stop. That information was worth something to me as well as to him,” Theuma told the court.

The conversation in question took place in December 2018.

In a previous sitting on Monday, Theuma had claimed that Valletta had tipped Fenech off about Theuma’s impending arrest.

In a press statement, Valletta subsequently denied knowing of plans to arrest Theuma. Valletta said he was not in the police force at the time of the middleman’s 2019 arrest, having been taken off the Caruana Galizia case in June 2018 and resigning from the police force the following November.

Azzopardi asks Theuma whether he was told Cardona was found with 'gun in his mouth'

Today’s sitting also saw former economy minister Chris Cardona’s name crop up again. Parte civil lawyer Jason Azzopardi asked Theuma whether Fenech had told him that Cardona was once found with a gun in his mouth, and was subsequently taken to a hospital in Sliema, which he entered from the back so as not to be noticed. Theuma denied that Fenech had ever told him such a thing.

Cardona has previously strongly denied claims Theuma made about his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, who formerly represented Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu - who, along with Alfred and George Degiorgio, is charged with executing the Caruana Galizia car bomb murder - was also mentioned in Theuma's testimony.

Theuma alleged that Azzopardi would sometimes “gather money” to pass on to Muscat.

Journalists were absent for a significant portion of the sitting, after some recordings were played behind closed doors because they had to do with “ongoing investigations unrelated to the case.”

The sitting concluded Theuma’s testimony.

The court was informed that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, Fenech’s business partner Johann Cremona, Fenech’s doctor Adrian Vella and ex-OPM official Kenneth Camilleri would be summoned to testify at a later stage.

The next sitting was scheduled for 15 June, with Cremona expected to take the witness stand.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding over the case. Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca are appearing for Yorgen Fenech. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is assisting the Caruana Galizia family. Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting.

Lawyers Kathleen Grima and Matthew Brincat are assisting Theuma.