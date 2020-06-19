Three youths questioned in connection with Valletta robbery

Three youths aged between 13 and 22 are being investigated by the police in connection with the robbery of a Valletta establishment.

Police were alerted to the crime when the owner of the establishment in Triq it-Teatru l-Antik went to the police station at around 6am.

Initial investigations found that a large sum of cash had been stolen from the cash register. Subsequently, three youths who live in Valletta were arrested and are expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

Police investigations are ongoing.