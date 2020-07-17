[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry hears how Konrad Mizzi's first reaction to blog on his Panama company was 'bluff'

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Friday with the testimony of former government head of communications Kurt Farrugia.

In the previous sitting, the court heard testimony from freelance journalist Victor Paul Borg who said that investigative journalists end up isolated in Malta and that authorities often fail to investigate their stories. He ended his testimony by asking the inquiry to make recommendations to protect journalists.

READ MORE: Brief Caruana Galizia public inquiry session hears journalist

The public inquiry is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.